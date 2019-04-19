|
Erin Elizabeth Prediger (EEP) passed away on the afternoon of April 11, 2019, after having been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer two and a half years ago. She was born on February 4th, 1984 and resided in the West Mt. Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia. Erin grew up in Telford, PA and graduated from Souderton Area High School in 2002. She was a stand-out scholar-athlete, having started as the varsity field hockey goalie for all four years of high school. She went on to Boston University (BU) to play Division I field hockey as one of the best goalkeepers in BU history. She remains tied for the school record of wins with 52 (20 shutouts) and shares the record for the highest save percentage in BU’s history. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in public relations and a Master’s degree in journalism from the College of Communication. Her life post-college consisted of stints in Washington D.C., and an exploration of becoming a veterinarian at Kutztown University. Ultimately, she decided to pursue a career in advertising at Saatchi and Saatchi in New York City. During her first year in NYC, she met her husband Chris. From there, they moved back home to Philadelphia, where she was a Vice President of Strategy at the advertising firm, Tierney. Erin is survived by her husband, Chris Kloss; her mother, Mallory Harpel Prediger; her father, Patrick Prediger; and her brother Matthew (Rachel) Alderfer. She also loved her rescue dog Slone, and horse Dr. Wesley, almost as much as her human family. There will be visitation hours on April 25th from 5 - 7 pm, as well as a visitation hour (5:30 PM) and a memorial service (6:30 PM) on Friday, April 26th at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 107 W Lincoln Ave, Telford, PA 18969. With Erin’s love of animals, memorial contributions can be made to Maui Meadow (https://www.mauimeadowfarm.com ) or Harley’s Haven (https://www.harleyshavendogrescue.com/). Donations can also be made in her memory to For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford, PA. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 20, 2019