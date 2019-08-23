The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Humphries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Humphries

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Humphries Obituary
Ernest B. Humphries, 95, of Hatfield, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (Stauffer) Humphries. Born October 11, 1923 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Ernest George and Iris Veronica (Butterfield) Humphries. Ernest was proud he was able to live 95 long years. He served in the United States Airforce during World War II. In his pastime, he enjoyed woodworking, reading about history, solving puzzles, and was an avid bowler. Ernest was a world traveler, his loving wife, Evelyn, always at his side. He relished listening to music and musicals, Oklahoma was his favorite. Along with his wife, Ernest is survived by five children, Rob Humphries, Paul (Anastasia) Humphries, Jeanne Ditsche (Bob), Jeffrey Lugas, and Janet Lugas; four grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Andrew, and Susan; and five great-grandchildren, Lily, Gabrielle, Alex, Aidan, and Piper. Ernest is preceded in death by a daughter, Nora Lugas; and a daughter-in-law, Marie Humphries. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ernest’s name can be made to Abington Hospice at Warminster, https://www.abingtonhealth.org. Arrangements are by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now