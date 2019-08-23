|
Ernest B. Humphries, 95, of Hatfield, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (Stauffer) Humphries. Born October 11, 1923 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Ernest George and Iris Veronica (Butterfield) Humphries. Ernest was proud he was able to live 95 long years. He served in the United States Airforce during World War II. In his pastime, he enjoyed woodworking, reading about history, solving puzzles, and was an avid bowler. Ernest was a world traveler, his loving wife, Evelyn, always at his side. He relished listening to music and musicals, Oklahoma was his favorite. Along with his wife, Ernest is survived by five children, Rob Humphries, Paul (Anastasia) Humphries, Jeanne Ditsche (Bob), Jeffrey Lugas, and Janet Lugas; four grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Andrew, and Susan; and five great-grandchildren, Lily, Gabrielle, Alex, Aidan, and Piper. Ernest is preceded in death by a daughter, Nora Lugas; and a daughter-in-law, Marie Humphries. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ernest’s name can be made to Abington Hospice at Warminster, https://www.abingtonhealth.org. Arrangements are by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 26, 2019