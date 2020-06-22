Ernestine D. Forjan
Ernestine D. “Teeney” Forjan, 95, of Telford, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the Lutheran Community at Telford. She was the wife of the late Joseph Forjan who died in 1980. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:30 PM in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Telford Pike, Telford, PA 18969. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date at the Lutheran Community at Telford. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Crosier Fathers and Brothers, P O Box 500, Onamia, MN 56359, please note on check memo line: Days for Girls/Salisa Bana School. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net

Published in The Reporter from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
