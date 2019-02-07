The Reporter Obituaries
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
View Map
Erwin S. Clemmer, 75 of Harleysville died on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was the husband of Marianne (Swan) Clemmer, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 13 from 9-10 AM at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, where a funeral service will follow at 10 AM. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. For more information please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 8, 2019
