Erwin S. Clemmer, 75 of Harleysville died on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was the husband of Marianne (Swan) Clemmer, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 13 from 9-10 AM at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, where a funeral service will follow at 10 AM. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. For more information please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 8, 2019