Esther (Scully) Sharayko, 90, of Harleysville, died Sept. 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Sharayko; mother of Daniel (Mary) Sharayko, Ann (Ray) Konieczny, James (April) Sharayko, Rosemary (Randy) Clemens, Michael Sharayko; grandmother of five and great-grandmother of six. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 11 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446, where the family will receive friends from 10-10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made in her memory to the at https://www.dementiasociety.org/. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019