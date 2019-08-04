The Reporter Obituaries
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
Ethel Shoemaker
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
101 S. Main St.
Telford, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
101 S. Main St
Telford, PA
Ethel Shoemaker


1920 - 2019
Ethel Shoemaker Obituary
Ethel R. Shoemaker, 99, of West Rockhill Twp., formerly of Souderton, passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019 in the skilled nursing unit of the Rockhill Mennonite Community. She was the beloved wife of the late Nari H. Shoemaker who died in 2012 Funeral Services will be held on Thursday August 8 th at 11:00 AM in the Trinity United Church of Christ, 101 S. Main St., Telford, PA 18969. Interment will follow in Leidy’s Cemetery, Franconia Twp. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Caring Hospice, 400 Commerce Drive, Ft. Washington, PA 19034 or to Trinity UCC at the above address. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 5, 2019
