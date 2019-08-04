|
|
Ethel R. Shoemaker, 99, of West Rockhill Twp., formerly of Souderton, passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019 in the skilled nursing unit of the Rockhill Mennonite Community. She was the beloved wife of the late Nari H. Shoemaker who died in 2012 Funeral Services will be held on Thursday August 8 th at 11:00 AM in the Trinity United Church of Christ, 101 S. Main St., Telford, PA 18969. Interment will follow in Leidy’s Cemetery, Franconia Twp. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Caring Hospice, 400 Commerce Drive, Ft. Washington, PA 19034 or to Trinity UCC at the above address. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 5, 2019