Ethel Theresa Hawley Ethel Theresa Hawley, 93, of Lansdale, PA, died on February 23, 2020 at Community Hospice in St. Augustine, FL. She was a native of Baltimore, MD and was a graduate of Seton Hall High School. Ethel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an active member and past president of the Colony Club of Ambler, PA. She loved reading, knitting, and crossword puzzles. Ethel is preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Hawley, sister Thelma Johnson, daughter Deborah Ann Daniel, son Mark A. Hawley, and grandson Christopher J. Hawley. Ethel is survived by her son, John R. (Teresa), daughter-in-law Christine, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Kirk and Nice, Inc., 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 7 – 9 PM. There will also be a viewing at St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, followed by a Catholic Mass. Interment will follow at the George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring, 200 Health Park Blvd., St. Augustine, FL 32086 in her name.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 4, 2020