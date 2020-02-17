|
|
Eugene P. Fink, 89, of Lansdale, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Greenfield Senior Living, Lansdale. Surviving Eugene are his children, Don E. Fink (Kathy), of Lansdale, Carol R. Fink (Trisha), of Raymond, ME, David P. Fink, of Philadelphia; and his grandsons, Christian and Carl Fink. Relatives and friends will be received Thursday, February 20 after 10:00 a.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where his memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 18, 2020