Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Eugene R. Fink

Eugene R. Fink Obituary
Eugene R. Fink, 85, formerly of Lansdale, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Independence Court of Quakertown. He is survived by his son, Ken Fink (Tania), of Souderton; his grandson, Jeffery Fink (Delaura); and his brother, Gene P. Fink. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Fink. Relatives and friends may attend his viewing on Tuesday, July 9 after 10:00 a.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where his funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.
Published in The Reporter on July 6, 2019
