|
|
Eugene R. Fink, 85, formerly of Lansdale, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Independence Court of Quakertown. He is survived by his son, Ken Fink (Tania), of Souderton; his grandson, Jeffery Fink (Delaura); and his brother, Gene P. Fink. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Fink. Relatives and friends may attend his viewing on Tuesday, July 9 after 10:00 a.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where his funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.
Published in The Reporter on July 6, 2019