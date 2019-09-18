|
|
Eugene S. Rausch, 67, of Hatfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12 in The Villages, Florida. Beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Saldutti) Rausch for 37 years, loving father of David Rausch (Maureen), and Jeanine; devoted Opa of Owen and Ava Rausch; son of Dorothy (Greenjack) and the late Charles Rausch; brother of Diane Belden (Bevan), Charles Rausch (Toni), Margaret Delia, Michael Rausch (Tracy); brother–in-law to Elaine Folkes (Jim), and Jim Saldutti (Louise); and beloved uncle, great-uncle and dear friend of many. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Monday, September 23, 2019 after 10:00 a.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where his memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019