|
|
Eva (Godshall) Greaser, 91, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 at Grand View Hospital. She was a resident of Dock Woods Community since 2011 and the wife of the late Robert A. Greaser who passed away in 2006. Born March 26, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Jonathan B. and Mamie G. (Metz) Godshall. Eva attended Plains, Souderton, & Franconia Mennonite Churches. She is survived by son, Jonathan Garth Greaser and grandson, Jonathan Robert Greaser; three sisters, Anna Landis, Miriam Detwiler, Verna Mae Detweiler, and brother, Linnaeus Godshall. In addition to her husband, Eva was preceded in death by son, David Myron Greaser; brothers Jonathan Newton Godshall, Willard Godshall, Ernest Godshall, and Stanley Godshall. Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 9:00 am at Plains Mennonite Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Plains Mennonite Church, 50 W. Orvilla Road, Hatfield, PA from 9:30 am - 10:30, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Branches Foundation, Benevolent Care Fund, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 5, 2019