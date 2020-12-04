Eva (Bergey) Nyce, 89, of Telford, PA died December 3, 2020 in Telford. She was the wife of the late Carl M. Nyce. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at Deep Run Mennonite Church East. People are invited to watch online via the church’s website. A drive through viewing will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm under the carport at Salford Mennonite Church, 480 Groffs Mill Rd, Harleysville, PA 19438. Please follow social distancing and wear masks. Burial will follow and family and friends are welcomed to attend. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com
