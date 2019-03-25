|
Evelyn Billger, 99, formerly of Souderton, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in the Lutheran Community at Telford. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to the late Harold R. Billger, who died in 2002. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 12:30 PM in the Luther Rose Chapel of the Lutheran Community at Telford, 12 Lutheran Home Drive, Telford, PA 18969. Interment is private in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Telford. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 69 W. Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019