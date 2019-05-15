|
Evelyn Boyles, 102, of Lansdale, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frank “Rex” Boyles, who died September 19, 2001. Born October 13, 1916 in Upper Gwynedd Township, she was a daughter of the late Jonas and Daisy (Schatz) Troxel. Mrs. Boyles was a member of the former Lansdale Schwenkfelder Church. She loved to bake and was known for her Christmas cookies and peach pies. Survivors include her daughter, Patricia A. Nyce (Richard) of Harleysville; three grandsons, Terence L. Brown, Jr. of Lansdale, Jeffrey Scott Brown (Carol Lynn) of North Wales, and Christopher M. Brown (Cindy) of Quakertown; three great-grandchildren, Terence L. “TJ” Brown III (Bea) of Roxborough, Chelsea Curran (Ben) of Lansdale, and Alexandra Brown of Quakertown; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Greiser of Lansdale. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jonas, James, and Robert; and one sister, Pauline Walsh. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Dock Woods Community Chapel, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Evelyn’s memory to the Living Branches Foundation at Dock Woods Community, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446.
Published in The Reporter on May 16, 2019