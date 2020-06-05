Evelyn Humphries
1927 - 2020
Evelyn Humphries, 92, of Hatfield, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard John Lugas, who passed away in 1960, and the late Ernest B. Humphries, who passed away in 2019. Born December 26, 1927 in Souderton, she was a daughter of the late LeRoy and Stella (Brunner) Stauffer. Evelyn graduated from Souderton High School in 1945, and then went on to nursing school in Philadelphia. She received her BSN and Master’s degree from Gwynedd Mercy College. Evelyn dedicated 60 years of her life to her nursing career at what is now known as Abington-Lansdale Hospital. She spent her later years as a nurse working as a certified tumor registrar. Evelyn was a strong woman of great faith who, without question, put her family before herself. A kindhearted soul, she was always patient and gave everyone the benefit of the doubt, which earned her the nickname St. Evelyn. Survivors include a daughter, Janet Lugas; two step-children, Paul Humphries (Anastasia), and Jeanne Ditsche (Bob); four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Nora J. Lugas; son, Jeff Lugas; and step-son, Rob Humphries. A funeral service will be held privately. Contributions in Evelyn’s name can be made to Doylestown Health Foundation, https://doylestownhealthfoundation.org/donate/ or 595 W. State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com

Published in The Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

