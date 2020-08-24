1/1
F. Lee Mangan
F. Lee Mangan, 70, of North Wales, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Lynn (Merritt) Mangan, his wife of 33 years. Born May 25, 1950 in Pittston, PA, he was a son of the late John and Catherine (Leehan) O’Donnell. Mr. Mangan was employed as the Borough Manager of Lansdale for 35 years. He then worked in the same capacity with Worcester Township for three years, retiring in 2015. Lee was a longtime member of Church of the Messiah, Gwynedd, where he served as a Vestry Member and Chalice Bearer. He was also a longtime board member and past president of North Penn VNA. His hobbies included golfing and reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Sarah Lauren Block (Barry) of Flourtown, Thomas Leehan Mangan of Conshohocken, and Laura Merritt Mangan of North Wales; and three grandchildren, Dylan Gabriel Block, Jude Ryder Block, and Claire Annaliese Block. Relatives and friends are invited to a “drive-through” visitation between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Please remain in your vehicle throughout the visitation. Graveside services will be held privately in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Lee’s memory to Church of the Messiah, 1001 Dekalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002; or the American Heart and Stroke Association, 1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103; or to the North Penn VNA, PO Box 867, Lansdale, PA 19446.

Published in The Reporter from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
