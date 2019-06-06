The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
(215) 723-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fay Parker Obituary
Fay C. Parker, 81, of Souderton, PA.; formerly of Chalfont died May 12, 2019 at her residence. She was wife of William S. Parker. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Church, 820 Souderton Road (Route 113), Souderton, PA., 18964. Friends may meet with the family from 10:00 until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to: Grand View Hospital Hospice Memorial Fund, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Reporter on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
Download Now