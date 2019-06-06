|
|
Fay C. Parker, 81, of Souderton, PA.; formerly of Chalfont died May 12, 2019 at her residence. She was wife of William S. Parker. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Church, 820 Souderton Road (Route 113), Souderton, PA., 18964. Friends may meet with the family from 10:00 until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to: Grand View Hospital Hospice Memorial Fund, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Reporter on June 7, 2019