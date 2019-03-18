|
Florence (Halteman) Weaver, 94, formerly of Royersford, PA, passed away Friday morning, March 15, 2019. She was a resident of Souderton Mennonite Homes since 2005 and was the wife of the late Paul W. Weaver who passed away in 2002. Born January 13, 1925 in Franconia, PA, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Laura (Landis) Halteman. Florence Weaver was a member of Vincent Mennonite Church where she was a member of the sewing group. She enjoyed family, plant and flower gardening, quilting and embroidery. She was a volunteer at Crossroads Thrift Shop, Norristown, for many years. Surviving are two daughters, Shirley Frankenfield and her husband, David, of Royersford, and Jane Moyer and her husband, Glenn, of Bluffton, SC; three sons, Dale Weaver and his wife, Lisa, of Perkiomenville, PA, Wendell Weaver and his wife, Jolene, of Telford, PA, and John Weaver and his wife, Cathy, of Telford; 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and a great great granddaughter. She is also survived by four siblings, Kathryn Detweiler, Russell Halteman and his wife, Kathryn, Loretta Miller and her husband, Omar, and Margie Allebach and her husband, Gerald; and a sister-in-law, Millie Halteman. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Sara Kulp, Eva Godshall and Lester Halteman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 7:30 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Franconia Mennonite Church, 613 Harleysville Pike, Telford, PA, where the family will receive friends for the viewing from 5:30 PM to 7:15 PM. Burial will be private at Vincent Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Souderton Mennonite Homes Agape Fund, 207 W. Summit Ave., Souderton, PA 18964. Arrangements are by Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc. of Franconia, PA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 19, 2019