|
|
Floyd C. Gladfelter, 86 of Hatfield, PA entered into eternal rest on Tuesday December 24, 2019 after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 28 at Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine, Ave., Lansdale. Friends and family are invited to call from 12:00-1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite pet rescue or a cancer research facility. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 20, 2020