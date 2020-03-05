The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Gladfelter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Gladfelter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Gladfelter Obituary
Floyd C. Gladfelter, 86 of Hatfield, PA entered into eternal rest on Tuesday December 24, 2019 after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 28 at Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine, Ave., Lansdale. Friends and family are invited to call from 12:00-1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite pet rescue or a cancer research facility. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -