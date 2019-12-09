The Reporter Obituaries
|
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Frances M. “Fifi” Serrao, 62, of Chalfont, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. A viewing will be held between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. A second viewing will held between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 12 at the funeral home before processing to Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, for the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Fifi’s memory to Kayla’s Hope For Kids, Attn: Jenna Bundy, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178. Please make checks payable to “CHOP Foundation” and include “Kayla’s HFK” on the memo line.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 11, 2019
