Francis P. Dolan, 95, of Lansdale, formerly of Glenside, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Meadowood Senior Living, Worcester. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years Maryclare (McCusker) Dolan and his sisters Betty (Bill) McNamee and Eileen (Dan) Mahoney. Born November 19, 1924 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Peter and Mary Dolan. Francis was a graduate of Roman Catholic High School and La Salle College in Philadelphia. Frank served 33 years of loyal and dedicated service to the United States Government. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1942, during World War II and took part in the battles of Leyte, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Frank continued to serve in a Naval Reserve capacity. Reserve activation resulted in another call from his country requiring him to participate in the Korean Conflict. In 1960, he began a civil career in government, retiring from the Naval Air Development Center in Warminster in 1989. After retirement he loved his many summers in Somers Point, NJ. Frank has resided at Meadowood Senior Living for the last 9 years and thrived in the kind and compassionate care provided daily by nurses, aides, service staff and administration. The family wishes to thank the many caring employees and nursing staff at Meadowood for their loving care for Frank. Surviving are his daughters, Mary Pat Day and husband, Rick, of Lansdale, Kathy Spiro and husband, Paul, of Doylestown, Cecilia Purschke and husband, Dan, of Chatham, NJ; and grandchildren; Ali, Sara, Parker, Kate and Christine. A private graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Francis’s memory to the United States Navy Memorial at www.navymemorial.org or to Meadowood Senior Living Benevolence Fund, PO Box 670 Worcester, PA 19490. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 28, 2020