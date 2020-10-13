Frank J. DelVecchio, 79 of Schwenksville, formerly of Lansdale and Pennsburg, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was the husband of Deborah DelVecchio. A memorial service will be held at 7 pm on Monday, October 19, at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 140 Harleysville Pike, Harleysville, 19438, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 pm. Please be sure to wear a mask and follow social distancing recommendations. The memorial service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/faithbfcHarleysville
