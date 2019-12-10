Home

Frank Kolimago

Frank Kolimago Obituary
Frank R. Kolimago, age 81 passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019. Born on December 28, 1937 in Manayunk, Pennsylvania. He was the beloved son of the late Francis Kolimaga and Alexandra (nee Romanowski). Frank was the devoted husband of Margaret Kolimago (nee Lawler) for 55 years, cherished father of Francis A. Kolimago (Carol), Thomas M. Kolimago (Kim), Alicia K. Buxton (Blake), John P. Kolimago (Maria) and Mary Katherine Conly (Richard). Frank is also survived by his sister Loretta Dunn and 12 beloved grandchildren. He is predeceased by his younger brother Edward Kolimaga. Frank was raised in Conshohocken and graduated from St. Matthew’s High School. He later joined the Navy and served on the USS Essex and USS Forestal. He worked in the field of computer technology, retiring from Unisys. Frank was very proud of his Polish heritage, had a wonderful sense of humor and love Philadelphia sport teams. Frank most enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, North Wales. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory can be made to St. Rose of Lima Church, 428 S. Main Street, North Wales, PA, 19454.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 11, 2019
