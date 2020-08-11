Frank P. Ferguson, Jr. of Lansdale, late of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully Monday, August 10, 2020, in his home at the age of 83. Born in Wyncote, he was the son of the late Frank and Marion (née Brannan) Ferguson. Frank attended Immaculate Conception School in Jenkintown and Northeast Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He was employed by Simco for many years then went on to build two companies, J.F. Kafer and Kerstat, Inc. He loved to play golf and was considered a scratch golfer. Frank loved sports, especially baseball and hockey, both of which he played in his youth. He was a devoted Phillies and Flyers fan—never missing a game. In addition to his wife, Dorothy R. Ferguson (née Regeis), Frank is survived by his daughters Barbara, Karen (Denis), and Keri (Jim); and his sons Thomas (Roseann) and Terrence; as well as eleven grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Frank’s step-children, Deborah, Andrew, Jennifer, David and Rosemary. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, at Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, where the family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank’s name may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation Mid-Atlantic at https://www.parkinson.org/MidAtlantic
or the American Cancer Society
at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
. Arrangements are by Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home in Lansdale.