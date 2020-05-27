Fred Schlectic
Fred Schlectic, 96 of Souderton, died on Saturday May 16, 2020 at The Birches at Arbour Square, Harleysville, where he was a resident. He was the husband of Constance “Connie” Schlectic. Born in Bedminster he was the son of the late John and Frances (Dadack) Schlectic. A First generation American he was one of 11 children raised by a widowed mother. Fred served in the United States Army, during World War II. He landed at Normandy and fought his way through The Battle of the Bulge. He was highly decorated but would never talk about the war. He was the owner of Schlectic’s Decorating Centers in Souderton, Lansdale, Chalfont, and North Wales. He was a founding member of The Cannoneer’s Club in Lansdale. He was a huge baseball fan who never missed a Phillies game. An avid fisherman and outdoorsman he loved his family and time spent in nature. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children Sandy Schlectic, Lynn Cassel wife of Greg, Gary Schlectic husband of Michelle; grandchildren Valerie, Thomas and Paul Schlectic and Lauren Cassel; great grandchild Samuel Kirchner and stepchildren Beverly Musselman, Arthur, Kurt and Mathew Snyder. Along with many step grandchildren. Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, services at this time will be private, with burial in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., Telford. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com

Published in The Reporter from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
