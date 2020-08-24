G. Ralph Rosenberger (October 31, 1921 - August 21, 2020) G. Ralph Rosenberger, 98, Homewood at Martinsburg, formerly of Lansdale, passed away Friday morning. He was born in North Wales, PA son of the late James A. and Marietta (Beam) Rosenberger. He was married to the late Jean R. (Tilton) Rosenberger. Surviving are four sons: John W. (Cheri), Charles A. (Chandler), Robert E. (Robin) and James J. (CarolAnn); 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Albert P. He was preceded in death by two brothers: William C. and J. Arthur; and a sister, Helen M. Rosenberger. Ralph was a 1939 graduate of North Wales High School and in 1948 received his bachelor of science in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University, Bethlehem. He was employed as a network manager for AT&T, Morristown, NJ with over 40 years of service and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Lansdale. There will be no public services and a private inurnment will be held at North Wales Baptist Cemetery “Rosenberger Bury Patch”, Montgomery County. Arrangements are by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Martinsburg, PA. www.bolgerfuneralhome.com