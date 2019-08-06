|
Gail Bell, 72 of Harleysville, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Lutheran Community of Telford. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas H. Bell who passed away in 2014. Born in Pottstown, PA, She was a daughter of the late Ralph and Arlene (Angstadt) Musselman. She was a long time member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schwenksville, where she had served as Vice President of church council. A graduate of Schwenksville High School, Mrs. Bell was the Claims Operations Manager for the former Harleysville Insurance where she had worked for many years. Mrs. Bell enjoyed spending times with friends and neighbors but especially her family, particularly spending time with her grandson. Mrs. Bell enjoyed traveling, sewing, baking and engaging in numerous activities at her church. Gail was active in her community, attending sessions at the Indian Valley YMCA, sewing group, book club and gatherings at the Lower Frederick Fire Co. Social Hall. Gail was also active with the alumni association of Schwenksville High School. Gail showed one last act of kindness as a donor for the Gift of Life program. Gail is survived by a son, Keith and his wife Kim of Sellersville, a daughter, Kimberly Mento and her husband John of Green Lane, a grandson, Maxwell and a brother Jay Fisher of Spring Mount Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday August 9 at the Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 311 2nd Street, Schwenksville, PA. 19473, Family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until time of service, Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Schwenksville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gail’s memory by check to the Indian Valley Public Library 100 E. Church Ave. Telford PA. 18969. Attention Margie Stern. Please list Gail’s name in the memo line. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford, PA.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 7, 2019