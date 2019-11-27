|
Gail K. Constanzer, 82, of Franconia Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Grand View Hospital in West Rockhill Twp. She was the beloved wife of 46 years to the late Paul S. Constanzer, Jr., who died in 2002. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Immanuel Leidy's Church, 273 W. Cherry Lane, Souderton, PA 18964. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Prospectville. Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Immanuel Leidy's Church Golden Circle at the above address. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford.
