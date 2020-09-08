Geoffrey McIlhenny

Geoffry McIlhenny, 67, passed away August 30,2020. He leaves behind his beloved daughter Ann Marie, former wife Sandra, and step-daughter Jeneen. He is the son of John (deceased) and Suzanne McIlhenny. Brothers and sisters, Jack (deceased), Susie, June, Tim, Mary, Barbara, Carol, Bob, Phil, and Paul. Geoff was a Navy Seabee stationed in Guantanamo Bay, California, and Florida. He was a hunter, fisherman, and Harley-Davidson kind of guy that lived a very independent life and was a member of the Reading Motorcycle Club. He was a heavy machinery operator with the Local 543 Operating Engineers Union. Geoff was in a life threatening car accident coming home from work in 2014. Thanks to the efforts of his family and friends, he went home to his house in the woods to his dog Moshu after 2 years of rehabilitation. Big Jon Warsheski sent Tim this quote by Mark Frost: “Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving in a pretty and well-preserved body. But rather, to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming... Wow what a ride.” Visitation will be Friday 9/11/20 from 6-8 and Saturday 9/12/20 10am-12pm at Linwood-Ott Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Geoff’s name to the Brain Injury Association of Pennsylvania.



