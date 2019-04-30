|
George S. Gulish, a retired manager for AT&T and a World War II veteran, passed away peacefully on April 24th at the Abington-Jefferson Hospice Unit in Warminster. Born and raised in Sagamore, PA, Mr. Gulish entered the United States Army Air Corps in 1942 at the age of 19. During the war he served with the 10th Combat Cargo Flying group and completed 331 missions and 1200+ combat hours. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with four oak leaf clusters, the Asiatic-Pacific Air Service Medal, and the Bronze Star medal. Following the war, Mr. Gulish attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he played baseball, and graduated with a B.S. degree in 1948. He worked for Western Electric and AT&T for more than 40 years in Maryland, Reading, and King of Prussia. George was most passionate about his family, his beloved Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and playing golf. He was an avid reader, enjoyed classical and big-band music, and was most proud of his service for our country. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Kaye; a son, Thomas; a daughter, Lizanne (Mark) Torie; a grandson, Ryan Torie; and a sister. A memorial service will be held on May 10 at 2:30pm at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Jefferson Health Hospice 225 Newtown Road, Warminster, PA 18974.
Published in The Reporter on May 1, 2019