Truly a Renaissance Man with a passion for flying, golf and music, George D. Morrison passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in St. Petersburg, FL, George was the son of the late Thomas J., Sr. and Carolyn (nee Sterner) Morrison and a lifetime resident of Blue Bell, Ambler and Gwynedd Valley. He was a graduate of Ambler High in 1943, and served in the U.S. Army Air Force where he started USAF Aviation Cadet Pilot Training, Eastern Flying Training Command. He was discharged as a Captain in 1951 and spent numerous years in the Reserves. Over the years he continued his education attending; University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, Temple University and Montgomery County Community College. Following the Air Force, George joined Typographic Service, Inc., Philadelphia, PA, where he led the company for 27 years. He then went on to Real Estate sales and development in Ocean City, NJ and Montgomery County, PA. George’s hobbies included: flying, golf, music, photography, hunting, skeet, trap and horsemanship. He was a board and trustee member of numerous community clubs and organizations including: Manufacturers’ Golf and Country Club, Toast Masters, Lansdale YMCA, Warrington Flying Club, Printcraft Club of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Club of Advertising and Philadelphia Fire Commission. He was also a member of the Ancient Society of Quiet Birdmen, AOPA, The Poor Richard Club of Philadelphia and Germantown Academy’s Academy Chorale. George took great pride in his home and family. He is known for his attention to detail, many of his creative and practical ideas around his home, as well as his gentle and supportive nature and easy smile. George is survived by his loving life partner of 13 years, Sue Whitlock, two daughters, Gwyn Wolbert (Wade), Cheri Morrison, his two granddaughters, Cameron Anctil (Paul) and Linden Wolbert, great granddaughter Reese Anctil and brother, Robert Morrison. He was preceded in death by his brothers, William Reeves and Tom Morrison. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the organization of your choice. A celebration of George’s life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.



