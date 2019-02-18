|
|
George R. Olden, 84, of Blue Bell, PA passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Gwynedd Square Center. He was the devoted husband of 62 years to Elizabeth “Betty” (Tonkinson) Olden. George is survived by his wife Betty, his sons G. Robert Olden (Andrea) and Timothy Olden (Denise), and his daughter Holly Miller. George had five grandchildren, Alex Olden, Eric Olden, Serena Olden, Jeffrey Miller, and Kyle Miller. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family after 9:30am Friday, February 22, in Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, where his Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Arrangements entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019