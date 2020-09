Gerald (Jerry) Grant Bower, 99, died peacefully on August 30, 2020 in Largo, FL, he was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Meka) Bower. He is survived by his children, Gerard Bower (Megan) and Sharon Fleschute (Edward); 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Hilda; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family for the interment service on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 11:00 am graveside at Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn, PA. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com