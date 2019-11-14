|
|
Gerald Rush, age 75 of Hilltown Twp., passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Charlotte (French) Rush, with whom he shared over 45 years of marriage. Born January 18, 1944 in Souderton, he was a son of the late Lester and Margaret (Souder) Rush. In addition to his wife, Charlotte, he is survived by his stepchildren Gregory Schott, Kimberly (Schott) Dudzinski and her husband Robert; grandchildren Anna, Thomas and Kelly Dudzinski; siblings Dennis Rush and his wife Rita, Evelyn Gallew, Marie Jeffries; sister-in-law Cindy Rush. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, and his beloved dog Bella. A viewing for Gerald will take place from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford (Franconia Twp.) and again from 10:00 – 10:45 AM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, where his funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions in Gerald’s name may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 15, 2019