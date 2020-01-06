The Reporter Obituaries
|
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
Gerald R. Winters, 71, of North Wales, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Barbara (Erickson) Winters, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.
Gerald grew up in Kensington, Philadelphia and proudly served as a United States Marine in Lima Company 3rd Battalion 5th Marines. After serving his country, Gerald went on to graduate from Temple University and then earn a Master's Degree from Hahnemann University. He was an avid sports fan well known for his love of the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Phillies. He also loved watching his grandchildren play sports and was a regular attendee at their local games.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Gerald is survived by his 3 children and 7 grandchildren – Jerry Winters & wife Karyn (Ryan & Caitlin), Tara Duardo and husband Greg (Sierra, James & Kyle) and Kevin Winters and wife Gloria (Logan & Lucas).
Relatives and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Gerald's life on Wednesday, January 8 after 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue Lansdale. His interment with military honors will be held privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America charity at www.vva.org.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 6, 2020
