Gertrude H. Rosenberger 80, of Telford, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Manor Care Health Services, Lansdale. She was the beloved wife of the late Wilmer K. Rosenberger who died in 2016. Born in Sellersville, Gertrude was a daughter of the late Clifford and Laura Harpel and was a graduate of Souderton High School. Mrs. Rosenberger was a very proud homemaker who enjoyed being at home and taking care of her family Gertrude is survived by three children: Dave Rosenberger of Hatfield, Ann Rosenberger of Telford, William “Alen” Rosenberger of Lansdale, a granddaughter, Jenna Rosenberger, and a great grandson, Travis. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford. Interment will follow in the Little Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Telford. Family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00AM prior to the service. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net