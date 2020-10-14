1/
Gertrude H. Rosenberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude H. Rosenberger 80, of Telford, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Manor Care Health Services, Lansdale. She was the beloved wife of the late Wilmer K. Rosenberger who died in 2016. Born in Sellersville, Gertrude was a daughter of the late Clifford and Laura Harpel and was a graduate of Souderton High School. Mrs. Rosenberger was a very proud homemaker who enjoyed being at home and taking care of her family Gertrude is survived by three children: Dave Rosenberger of Hatfield, Ann Rosenberger of Telford, William “Alen” Rosenberger of Lansdale, a granddaughter, Jenna Rosenberger, and a great grandson, Travis. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford. Interment will follow in the Little Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Telford. Family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00AM prior to the service. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved