Gladys R. Hendricks, 92, of Lansdale, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Abington-Lansdale Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert S. Hendricks who passed in 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Gladys and her husband Robert at 10:30 AM, Friday, February 28th at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30 AM prior to mass at the church. Interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020