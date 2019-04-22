The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Reed

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gladys Reed Obituary
Gladys M. Reed, 91, of Lansdale, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Dock Woods Community, Lansdale. She was the wife of the late Howard M. Reed and the late Louis J. Kohut.
Born September 29, 1927 in Tamaqua, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Owens) Bachert.
She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansdale.
Gladys enjoyed playing water volleyball, bingo and shuffleboard, as well and crocheting.
Surviving are her daughters, Janet Chacker of Jacksonville, FL, and Diane L. McGinness (Patrick) of Riegelsville; sons, David Kohut (Wady) of Quakertown, and Thomas Kohut (Joanne) of Cherry Hill, NJ; step daughter, Lin Marie of Newport, OR; five grandchildren, three great -grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by a grandson, Patrick Dobbins, a great grandson, Jake Legard, and sisters, Ruth Stibgen and Catherine Greeves.
Cremation and Burial Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Gladys' memory can be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446; to Caring Hospice Services, 400 Commerce Drive, Suite C, Fort Washington, PA 19034 or to the Benevolent Care Fund at Dock Woods through their website www.livingbranches.org.
Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now