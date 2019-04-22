|
Gladys M. Reed, 91, of Lansdale, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Dock Woods Community, Lansdale. She was the wife of the late Howard M. Reed and the late Louis J. Kohut.
Born September 29, 1927 in Tamaqua, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Owens) Bachert.
She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansdale.
Gladys enjoyed playing water volleyball, bingo and shuffleboard, as well and crocheting.
Surviving are her daughters, Janet Chacker of Jacksonville, FL, and Diane L. McGinness (Patrick) of Riegelsville; sons, David Kohut (Wady) of Quakertown, and Thomas Kohut (Joanne) of Cherry Hill, NJ; step daughter, Lin Marie of Newport, OR; five grandchildren, three great -grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by a grandson, Patrick Dobbins, a great grandson, Jake Legard, and sisters, Ruth Stibgen and Catherine Greeves.
Cremation and Burial Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Gladys' memory can be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446; to Caring Hospice Services, 400 Commerce Drive, Suite C, Fort Washington, PA 19034 or to the Benevolent Care Fund at Dock Woods through their website www.livingbranches.org.
Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019