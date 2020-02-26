The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Olson Obituary
Glen G. “Geoff” Olson, 65, of Lansdale, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 24, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Karen (nee Moser) Olson. Surviving Geoff, in addition to his wife Karen, is his daughter, Jenell Olson; and his brothers, Erick Olson and Russell Olson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark and Lawrence Olson. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday, February 29, after 1:30 p.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where his memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -