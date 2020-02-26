|
|
Glen G. “Geoff” Olson, 65, of Lansdale, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 24, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Karen (nee Moser) Olson. Surviving Geoff, in addition to his wife Karen, is his daughter, Jenell Olson; and his brothers, Erick Olson and Russell Olson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark and Lawrence Olson. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday, February 29, after 1:30 p.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where his memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020