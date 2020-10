Or Copy this URL to Share

Glenn Nice, 80, formerly of Telford passed away Oct. 10 2020, at Geisinger Medical Hospital Danville Pa. Survivors include his wife of 46 years Barbara, sister in law Sandra Paczkoskie, her children Amy Williard (Chad), Walter Paczkoskie (Kristi), Ryan Paczkoskie (companion Ciera). Three great nephews, Logan Williard, Walter Paczkoskie Jr., and Chase Paczkoskie. One great niece Maya Williard. Services are private.



