Glenn P. Steiert, 77, of Telford, formerly of Wayne and Valley Forge, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He and his beloved wife Nancy J. (Grace) Steiert would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in October. Born in Sellersville, PA, he was the son of the late Aloysius A. and Anna Rosario (Brady) Steiert. A U.S. Army veteran, he honorably served his country from 1964-1966. He was employed as a truck driver for North Penn Transfer in Lansdale for 20 years, and for John Milligan Transport for 10 years. In his earlier years, he drove truck for the family business, A. Steiert & Son Broom Factory in Hatfield. In his free time, Glenn enjoyed collecting and driving antique farm tractors, farming, old steam engine trains, reading books, listening to classic country music, but, most importantly, spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Jennifer Kistler and her husband Jason of Souderton, Deborah Felix and her husband Mike of Alum Bank; four grandchildren: Andrew and Julia Kistler, Samantha and Shane Felix; two sisters: Eileen Geiger and Maryann Charles; a brother: Tony Steiert; and many nieces and nephews. Services and Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P O Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net

Published in The Reporter from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
