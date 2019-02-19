|
Gloria T. Barnes, age 92, of Harleysville, formerly of Hatfield, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, following a brief illness, on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold C. Barnes, with whom she shared over 69 years of marriage. Born January 7, 1927 in North Wales, she was a daughter of the late Clarence J. and Anna Pearl (Moyer) Slotter. She is survived by her children Diane L. Barnes, Susan J. Daniels (Joseph), Jay T. Barnes (Holly S) all of Hatfield; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; siblings Betty Reading and R. Glenn Slotter (Betty); sister -in-law Hazel Kriebel. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings Clarence “Jack” Slotter Jr., and Loretta “Jean” Flosdorf. Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 12:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Peter Becker Community Chapel, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville, where the family will greet guests from 11:00 – 11:45 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gloria’s name may be made to either Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 West Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446 or Peter Becker Benevolent Fund, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville, PA 19438. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019