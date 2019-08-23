The Reporter Obituaries
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Brittany Pointe Estates Auditorium
1001 S. Valley Forge Rd
Lansdale, PA
View Map
1930 - 2019
Gloria J. Snyder, 88, of Lansdale, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Brittany Pointe Estates, Lansdale. She was born on November 9, 1930 in Quakertown and was the daughter of Edward and Mary Smith. She graduated from Quakertown High School in 1948 and worked six years for the Quakertown Trust Company. On January 16, 1954, she married Howard Wayne Snyder, U.S. Army Colonel, Retired, moving 18 times. She lived in Augsburg, Stuttgart and Worms, Germany and traveled all through Europe, North Africa, Mexico, the Caribbean, Korea, and China. Gloria was an avid sports fan. Her passion was playing tennis. She is survived by her beloved husband, three daughters, Diane Sarbak, husband Joseph of Erie, Deborah Snyder of Temple Hills, MD, and Dawn Miller, husband Christopher of Gilbertsville; and four grandchildren, Matthew Sarbak, Andrew Sarbak, Timothy Miller, and Tierney Miller. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 27th in the Brittany Pointe Estates Auditorium, 1001 S. Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale. Interment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061 or to the World Wildlife Fund, P.O. Box 97180, Washington, D.C. 20090. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 26, 2019
