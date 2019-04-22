|
Gordon H. Lynch, 92, of Telford, passed away at Grand View Hospital in West Rockhill Twp. on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was the husband of Dorothy "Dot" (Helfrich) Lynch. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 11:00 am in Luther Rose Chapel at Lutheran Community at Telford, 12 Lutheran Home Drive, Telford, PA. 18969. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery Perkasie, PA. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24th from 10:00 AM until time of service. Arrangements by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford, PA.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019