Gordon P. “Bud” Williams, 93, of Lansdale, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Virginia (Bond) Williams, his wife of 71 years. Additional survivors include his daughter, Cheryl L. Coddington (James) of Harleysville; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Gary Williams. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Lansdale United Methodist Church, 300 N. Broad St., Lansdale, PA 19446 followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bud’s memory to Lansdale United Methodist Church, address above.
Published in The Reporter on July 24, 2019