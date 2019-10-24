|
|
Grace R. Bergman of Harleysville, PA, age 103. Beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Bergman. Mother of Margaret A. Bergman. Sister of Gloria Wolfe, Doris Spina, Robert Ricci (Sandi). Sister-in-law of Luella Ricci. Predeceased by sisters Aida Wiley (Glover), Ange Ventresca (Harry), Marie Frank; brothers: William Ricci (Roberta), Vince Ricci (Charlotte), Anthony Ricci; brother-in-laws: Earl Wolfe, Harry Ventresca, Harry Bergman, Jim Durning; sister-in-laws: Mary Bergman and Mary B. Durning. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Peter Becker Community Chapel, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville, PA 19438. A viewing will be held from 9 AM to 10:30 AM at the Chapel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace’s name may be made to Grandview Hospice, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960 or to Peter Becker Benevolent Fund, 815 Maplewood Dr., Harleysville, PA 19438 or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements made with the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ambler and Conshohocken.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 25, 2019