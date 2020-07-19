Grace Brey

Grace F. Brey, 91, of Green Lane and formerly of Souderton, died Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Paul F. Brey, who died November 7, 2002. Born March 30, 1929 in Finland, PA, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Rodenhouser. Grace was employed with Holly Hill Health Foods, North Wales, for many years, retiring in her 80s. She was a firm believer in holistic health, and she enjoyed reading, travelling, yard sales, and playing cards and bingo. She was dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life. She is survived by her sons, Greg Brey (Donna) of Green Lane, and Tom Brey (Celeste) of Bradenton, FL; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Steven Brey; a brother, Walt Rodenhouser; and sister, Virginia Zepp. Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store