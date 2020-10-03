Grace Elizabeth (Meyers) Anders, 81, of Souderton, PA went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her residence. She was the loving wife of Marvin A. Anders for 60 years. Grace was born in Bedminster Twp., PA to the late Christian M. Meyers and the late Elsie (Tyson) Meyers. She graduated from Christopher Dock Mennonite High School, class of 1957. Grace worked in the auto loan finance department for the former Bucks County Bank & Trust Company in Perkasie, PA for 4 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Grace later worked part-time as an auction clerk for Alderfer Auction Company in Hatfield for 18 years. Grace was a member of Salford Mennonite Church where she served as an assistant librarian, participated in women’s fellowship, and edited the Franconia Conference Senior Adult Bi-monthly publication called ‘New Horizons’ for more than 10 years. She also volunteered in the gift shop of the Mennonite Heritage Center for over 10 years. Grace loved spending time with her family. She also loved traveling and taking annual trips to Florida. Grace was an avid reader of books and Christian novels. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, camping at Spruce Lake, and playing table games. Grace was a quiet woman, deep thinker, and a skilled writer. She and her husband loved to entertain family and friends in their home. In addition to her husband, Grace is survived by her daughter, Cynthia D. Godshall & husband, Glenn of Souderton, PA; her two sons, Devon C. Anders & wife, Teresa of Harrisonburg, VA, Wendell L. Anders of Telford, PA; her five grandchildren, Jason G. Godshall & wife, Jennifer of Sarasota, FL, Katrina G. Leskow & husband, John of Philadelphia, PA, Derek K. Godshall & wife, Amy of Ithaca, NY, Stephanie A. Eagle & husband, Tyler of Weyers Cave, VA, Craig T. Anders of Harrisonburg, VA; her three great-grandchildren – Nathaniel, Lucas, & James; her two sisters, Carolyn Baer of Titusville, NJ, Annie Musselman & husband, Roy of Lansdale, PA; and her brother, Gerald T. Meyers of Perkasie, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Adam Baer. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00pm. Live-streaming of the memorial service will be made available through the Salford Mennonite Church website at www.salfordmc.org
. Inurnment will take place at Salford Mennonite Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Peaceful Living, 569 Yoder Rd, Harleysville, PA, 19438 (https://peacefulliving.org/
). Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com