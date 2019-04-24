|
Grace B. Rohrbach, 94, of Lancaster, formerly of North Wales, passed away peacefully on 4/19/2019. She was born in Mertztown, PA, the daughter of the late Charles and Gertie (Reinert) Shoemaker. She was the wife of Carl D. Rohrbach who died in 2009. Grace graduated from Kutztown High School and attended Allentown Business School. She lived most of her life in North Wales, where she was involved with the local Women’s Club and was an active member of St. Peter’ s Lutheran Church. Grace will be deeply missed by daughter Lisa Nelson, of Landisville. In addition, she is survived by two granddaughters, Kacey Moore, married to Benjamin, of Elkins Park, PA, and Kara Barr, married to Zachary of Orlando, FL, and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter, Carla Rohrbach, and two sisters. A funeral service honoring Grace’s life will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 East Brandt Blvd., Landisville on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12 noon. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 11 AM to 12 noon. Interment will be private at Longswamp Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 25, 2019