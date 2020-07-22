1/
H. Elaine Fretz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Elaine Fretz, Lansdale, died July 17, 2020 at The Community at Rock Rockhill 3250 State Rd Sellersville, Pa. She was 92 years old. Robert W. Fretz, husband, died in 2009. Elaine was the youngest of three children born to the late Anna R. (Brunst) and Hiram K. Gottshall. Daughter Jean E. Moll resides in Martinsville, New Jersey; daughter Annette L. Keely died in 1984. Elaine was also predeceased by niece Pamela J. Moll and nephew G. Roderick Moll, and brothers in law Allen R. Keely Sr. and Donald Moll. A Lansdale resident most of her life, Elaine was a graduate of Lansdale High School (class of 1945) and Wilson College (1949). Survivors in addition to Sister Jean Moll and her son H. Donald Moll, are nephew Allen R. Keely Jr., his wife Marie, their son Bryan, wife Julia and their daughter Blake; niece Robin A. Pirovano and her children John D. and Briana A. Piravano. Services are private. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Norristown. Arrangements are with the Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved