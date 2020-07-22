H. Elaine Fretz, Lansdale, died July 17, 2020 at The Community at Rock Rockhill 3250 State Rd Sellersville, Pa. She was 92 years old. Robert W. Fretz, husband, died in 2009. Elaine was the youngest of three children born to the late Anna R. (Brunst) and Hiram K. Gottshall. Daughter Jean E. Moll resides in Martinsville, New Jersey; daughter Annette L. Keely died in 1984. Elaine was also predeceased by niece Pamela J. Moll and nephew G. Roderick Moll, and brothers in law Allen R. Keely Sr. and Donald Moll. A Lansdale resident most of her life, Elaine was a graduate of Lansdale High School (class of 1945) and Wilson College (1949). Survivors in addition to Sister Jean Moll and her son H. Donald Moll, are nephew Allen R. Keely Jr., his wife Marie, their son Bryan, wife Julia and their daughter Blake; niece Robin A. Pirovano and her children John D. and Briana A. Piravano. Services are private. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Norristown. Arrangements are with the Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.



